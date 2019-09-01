Pin Gin spices up its appeal with new flavours

Following the positive response to the rebrand of Lincolnshire’s ‘Pin Gin’ earlier this year, the Louth based team are set to release two new additions to the range.

‘Valencian Orange’ and ‘Spiced’ will be introduced in the coming weeks, joining their popular London Dry and Premium Pink varieties.

Amy Conyard with some of the 'Pin Gin' products.

Director Amy Conyard said: “We are big fans of other orange gins, as are a lot of our customers. We never intended to make one for ourselves, but the demand is naturally there, and so if people have a local choice for their orange gins opposed to the Tanqueray Sevilla or the Malfy options, then hopefully they will choose us.

“We have sampled our first blends of this with groups attending our Gin School and our Tour & Tasting experiences over the last few weeks, and have received some super feedback!

The Spiced variant will also hit the shelves as we head into autumn. With warm cinnamon and star anise rising to the top of the flavours, this is expected to be a big hit for the colder months.

Director Alan Bottomley said: “I really enjoy the subtle cinnamon and peppery notes of our classic London Dry, and so the opportunity to really enhance those flavours and add in a little bit of winter warmth has been really interesting.”

The distillery is now open to the public for tours and for gin school experience days.

For more information, visit the official website at: www.bottomleydistillers.co.uk.