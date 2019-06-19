POLL: Do you want to see McDonald's brought to Louth?

Following today's news that McDonald's is "considering" a new restaurant in Louth, we are asking you - our readers - whether you would support the idea.

As reported in today's Louth Leader, speculation has been mounting after it was revealed that the land next to the Shell garage on the Fairfield Industrial Estate has been sold to an undisclosed investment company - and it is understood that two "drive thru" outlets are expected to be built on the site.

Meanwhile, a McDonald's spokesman confirmed that Louth is one of the areas being considered for the development of a new restaurant.

