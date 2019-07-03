Re-Invention House in the running for two national awards

A Louth salon owner is over the moon after discovering that he and his business have been nominated for two prestigious national awards.

Jak Bakewell, 30, is the founder and owner of Re-Invention House in Mercer Row, which has been nominated in the ‘Best New Boutique Salon’ category at this year’s Most Wanted awards, presented by the leading hairdressing industry magazine, Creative Head.

Jak is particularly proud of that Re-Invention House has made the five-strong shortlist for this category, as his salon is the only non-London based salon to be nominated.

Meanwhile, Jak himself has also been shortlisted in ‘The Entrepreneur’ category at The It List awards (also hosted by Creative Head), which recognises and celebrates the key individuals within the hairdressing industry.

The Most Wanted and The It List award winners will be revealed at a swanky ceremony at Printworks in Canada Water, London, on Monday September 2.

The grand final will be hosted by comedian Aisling Bea.

Jak has around 15 years of salon experience and established his brand in 2008, setting up his first salon in Upgate at just 19 years old.

After ten years, Jak took a risk and decided to move to his current premises, in partnership with self-employed stylist Scott McKay-Wood, who has his own room at Re-Invention House.

Jak told the Leader: “It’s really overwhelming to have been shortlisted, and to get recognition in such a rural area.

“We have created intrigue with our concept, with little publicity, and our business models have worked.

• Due to the success of the salon, Re-Invention House is not taking on any new customers at present.