Support our young traders at first Louth Teenage Market

As Louth prepares to host the Lincoln Teenage Market this weekend, we take a look at some of the traders and entertainers that visitors can look forward to seeing there.

Taking place this Saturday (May 18), the market will see several young stall holders selling their crafts, products, and services alongside the regular Saturday market.

Skye the Clown

There will be a huge variety of goods on offer and the young traders are travelling from all over for a chance to experience what trading on a market is like.

Morgan Vickers from MV Photography will be there selling prints of Louth and Lincolnshire, as well as beautiful animals. They will be joined by MV Graphics who will be selling illustrations of Louth and other things such as the East Kirkby based Lancaster Bomber ‘Just Jane’.

Shoppers looking for a gift with a personal touch will be able visit Nicole Stacey Creations.

As well as selling her own designs, illustrations and prints on bags, cards and mugs, Nicole also creates personalised gifts. Customers simply have to send Nicole an image and she can print it up on a bag, mug or card.

Nicole Stacey Creations

On a similar theme Narissa Sykes, from Gifts by Narissa, will be offering a range of etched and personalised glass gifts, including glasses and candle holders.

It’s not just young market traders who make this unique event so special though, as there will also be a range of performers and entertainers attending throughout the day.

These include a face painting and circus skills workshops from Skye the Clown and performances by dancers from the Elite Academy of Dance.

Skye the Clown will be providing brilliant free face painting and teaching two circus skills workshops, where you can learn skills such as juggling devil stick, poi and more!

Morgan Vickers

Skye the Clown set up her company ‘Clowning Around’ when she was 16 years old, in the hopes that she will one day fulfil her dreams of running away with the circus.

Her company has opened up many opportunities for her including a chance to be a part of Russell’s International Circus.

Elite Academy of Dance, based at the Meridian Leisure Centre, offers dance classes from two years up in ballet, modern, tap, street, acro, and musical theatre.

As well as exams and events, Elite Academy of Dance also offer performances, workshops, competitions and shows, or children can just come along for fun.

On the day they will be showcasing just a few of their dancers and the children are very excited to be getting involved.

The Teenage Market also marks the start of Love Your Local Market fortnight (May 17 - May 31), and organisers East Lindsey District Council and Bishop Grosseteste University are hugely positive about the lasting impact the event can have.

The Council’s Economic Development Officer, Samantha Phillips, said: “It’s fantastic that we have been able to work with Bishop Grosseteste to bring their hugely successful Lincoln Teenage Market event on tour to Louth.

“The day promises to be a great experience for the young traders and hopefully we’ll see some of them coming back in the future.

“It’s been wonderful to see how supportive the local businesses have been too and we’re massively grateful to everyone who’s involved.

“Putting on events like this is so much easier when you have local support and so to see the town get involved like this is really encouraging.”

Becky Goodman, Enterprise Development Manager, and Nikki Smith; Careers, Employability and Enterprise Adviser at BG Futures, said: “We are delighted to bring The Lincoln Teenage Market on tour to Louth.

“We have been running these events in Lincoln for the last two years, and are really looking forward to supporting a new generation of traders and performers in Louth.

“We are also keen to talk to people about what we have to offer at Bishop Grosseteste University, and would encourage anyone interested in pursuing higher education locally to come and talk to us for an informal chat and impartial careers advice on the day.”

Local organisations and businesses have also played a special role in supporting the event, with Louth Independent Traders sponsoring the event and The King’s Head Hotel and Interskill both supporting the entertainers.

Other local businesses have all kindly contributed prizes for the free prize draw which will take place on the day. Prizes include three vouchers from Clarks Shoes, two vouchers from Annikas, a gift bundle from Eve and Ranshaw, Swimming vouchers from the Meridian Leisure Centre and various treats from Spar.

• The Louth Teenage Market will take place this Saturday (May 18) from 9am until 3pm, and will be situated in the Cornmarket.