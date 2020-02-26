Tesco reveals detailed plans for Mablethorpe supermarket

Tesco has unveiled its plans for a new supermarket in Golf Road, Mablethorpe, which could include a self-service petrol station and a separate retail unit next to the store.

The proposals - which have not yet been submitted to ELDC and could be altered depending on the public feedback - were on display for several days at the Dunes Complex last week, with Tesco representatives on hand to answer and queries.

The current proposals by Tesco (which have not yet been submitted to the local planning authority).

Jess McCulloch, Tesco communications manager, told the Leader that the land off Golf Road was previously owned by Lindum, but has since been bought by Tesco.

The company previously had permission to build on the site several years ago, but the development was put on hold due to financial cutbacks.

The new proposals would see customers enter the site off the roundabout in Peter Chambers Way off Golf Road and then either turn right into the supermarket area, or turn left into the petrol station - which would ‘more than likely’ be in operation 24 hours a day.

The actual supermarket, however, is not expected to be open 24/7 according to the current proposals.

Ms McCulloch explained the supermarket would be their second-largest standard size (20,000 square feet), comparable to the size of the Tesco store in Market Rasen.

She added that the current proposals would typically be expected to create around 200 full and part-time jobs.

Ms McCulloch highlighted ‘Retail Unit B’ on the current proposals, which she said would be a non-food retailer. However, this second unit will only be built if a tenant is committed to coming into the building.

Members of the public who attended the consultations last week were able to provide verbal and written feedback, but those who were unable to attend can still provide their thoughts by sending an email to mablethorpe.feedback@tesco.com before tomorrow’s deadline (February 27).

Tesco hopes to submit the planning application to East Lindsey District Council in April.