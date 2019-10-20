The ‘curators of good times’ come to Louth!

A brand new gin bar and cocktail house has opened in Louth this month - and it promises to provide the solution for all of your difficulties!

‘The Panacea’ opened its doors on October 5, based at the former The Rising Sun pub in Queen Street.

One of the curators, Bree Axton, outside The Panacea in Queen Street.

The bar’s slogan is ‘curators of good times’, and this is the message that owners, Kieran Matchett and Jonny Waller, want to send out to the local community.

During the daytime, The Panacea serves a range of cold and hot drinks (available to drink in or take away), and the bar aims to provide a relaxing environment for their customers to enjoy.

Meanwhile, in evenings, a wide range of beverages are on offer - including gins, cocktails, beers, ciders, wines, mocktails, and more.

The Panacea will also sell ‘theatrical’ cocktails, including those with dry ice and colour changing. And for those who prefer a gin instead, there is an extensive list - spanning a whole three pages of the drinks menu!

There will always be a ‘Gin of the Week’ and ‘Cocktail of the Week’ on offer, and The Panacea’s bar staff - known as ‘curators’ - will give that extra touch to their customers by recommending tonics to pair with gins, and ensuring their guests have a great time.

Kieran told the Leader: “We’re offering a large variety of gins with lots of different flavours available, and we have also come up with our own cocktail list, including some originals creations, and many classic cocktails too.”

The Panacea is open from 11am until 11pm, between Wednesdays and Sundays.

To find out more, visit www.panacealouth.co.uk or search for The Panacea on Facebook and Instagram.