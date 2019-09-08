Tilletts named as a finalist in major boutique awards

Tilletts Clothing, the clothing company with branches in Louth and Cleethorpes, have been announced as finalists in the national boutique awards.

An all-female led company, Tilletts sought off remarkable competition to reach the finals of ‘Social Media Channel of the Year’ category last week at the Boutique Star awards.

The first ever Boutique Star Awards recognise the independent retail sector’s most outstanding stores, brands,suppliers and individuals.

The retail section comprises six categories, which are then shortlisted and finally judged by five of the most experienced leaders in fashion and business.

The pinnacle of the awards is the Boutique Star Winners Party at the iconic National Theatre, located on the South Bank of the River Thames.

Director Melanie Tillett said of the announcement: “It’s absolutely wonderful news. We’ve worked incredibly hard on our social media over the past few years and to be shortlisted as a finalist in recognition of this is just fantastic.

“The Boutique Magazine is such a special publication, bringing independent womenswear retailers to the forefront, and we are just so happy to be involved.”

Tilletts comprises two retail stores – in Louth and Cleethorpes – in addition to an e-commerce operation (headquarters) run from two custom-built warehouses, and an office in Humberston.

To view Tilletts full range of clothing and view their social media videos, visit www.tillettsclothing.co.uk or join them for a weekly live video on their Facebook page.