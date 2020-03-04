Alford Primary School celebrates Ofsted result

Pupils and staff at Alford Primary School are celebrating after Ofsted once again rated the school ‘Good’, recognising its continued success.

The glowing report, which followed a one-day inspection carried out in January, describes the school as ‘a happy, welcoming school, which takes good care of pupils’, praising how ‘leaders, including governors, are ambitious for pupils’.

Headteacher, Mrs Vicky Ross joined in 2018, and has continued to build on the strong ethos and successes of the school.

The new requirements for the curriculum - which focus on laying the foundation for key life skills such as resilience and independence - are in place, and will continue to be implemented over the coming months.

The inspection recognised that: ‘Pupils take pride in their work. They know they have to do their best.

“They concentrate well and work hard. They learn to be resilient and never give up.”

The good progress already made towards Ofsted’s new curriculum requirements was highlighted, with the report stating: “The school’s curriculum supports pupils’ personal development well. The report added that the school helps pupils develop a real interest in reading.

Staff feel well supported and say that they have improved their teaching of mathematics.

The pupils are responding to the new approach and are achieving well.’

Mrs Ross thanked staff for their hard work and dedication to the wellbeing and development of all pupils.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted with the report.

“At Alford Primary School, we have been working very hard to develop our mastery approach to the curriculum.

“This prevents a ceiling being placed on what can be achieved, and allows all children to be the best they can be.

“We were praised for our consistent approach throughout the school, and we look forward to seeing the impact of this over time.’

• You can read the full Ofsted report online at: www.alfordprimary.co.uk