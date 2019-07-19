Alford school students scoop prestigious prize

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Alford, has recently received ‘The Diana Award’ for their hard work with the local community.

A group of students visit the Alford Day Centre each Thursday lunchtime and make a significant difference to the community through their work with the elderly. Also, every December, all students make Christmas hampers for the day centre.

The Diana Award was established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and is considered one of the most prestigious accolade a young person aged between nine and 25 years old can receive for their social action or humanitarian work. This year, the award is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Alford students Victoria Archer and Florence Baxter were invited to The House of Lords for afternoon tea, followed by the awards ceremony where inspirational young people from across England were presented with their certificates.

The girls received certificates on behalf of the school and free tickets from Earl Spencer to visit Althorp House, his and Diana’s childhood home.

The two girls thoroughly enjoyed the day and QEGS Alford head teacher Miss Francis, said: “ I am very proud of the work the students do in the community and pleased they have gained recognition through this award.”