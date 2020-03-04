Flippin’ good pancake fun in North Somercotes!

Somercotes Academy Year 7 students, who attended North Somercotes Primary School last year, were invited back to their old school to take part in the annual pancake races held on Shrove Tuesday.

The students enjoyed being able to see their former teachers and take part in races alongside their old friends and siblings who still attend the primary school.

Pancake races at North Somercotes Primary School. (Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd)

Frances Green, principal at Somercotes Academy, said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for the younger primary pupils and their parents to see the older Year 7 students as role models, as they begin to prepare for their own transition up to secondary school next year.

“The annual community event brought the two village schools together to share in the celebrations.

The students who attended reflected on their visit and are writing thank-you letters to the primary school and articles about the races.”

