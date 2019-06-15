Fulstow school’s quirky flower display!

The parent-school partnership at Fulstow Primary School has supported pupils in decorating the school with wellies filled with flowers.

The plants were supplied by Andy Jacklin from Jacklin’s Fruit and Flowers, based in Fulstow, and the Wellington boots were donated by parents from the school and nursery in the village.

Anybody who wants to view the display should go along to the annual school summer fayre today (Saturday June 15) from 11am-2pm, which will include games, bouncy castles, a barbecue, an ice cream van, a mega raffle, Pimms, live music, and much more.