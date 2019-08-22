GCSE results: Big celebrations for Louth grammar school pupils

There was a huge sigh of relief at King Edward VI Grammar School this morning as Year 11 students celebrated their GCSE results.

Parents, students and staff had all been worried about the impact of the harder GCSE courses and the possibility of a collapse in grades across the country.

Instead, for the second year, King Edward’s students saw results rise mirroring last week’s record A Level results.

Head teacher James Lascelles told the Leader: “Many students were genuinely shocked by their grades for positive reasons, achieving grades 8 or 9 the equivalent of the old A* when they had thought they might be getting a 5 or a 6 the equivalent of a B grade.

“It has been a real thrill this morning talking to our students and their parents and our staff.

“Everyone was worried this year, and it is a massive relief and a welcome surprise to hear so many brilliant success stories.”

He added: “The Mathematics results were especially pleasing given the national concerns about the papers, but students at King Edward’s did really well with close to half of the grades at the very highest level, beaten only by Biology with a 60 per cent.

“Overall, with only a few exceptions, all students achieved passes or higher in all of their subjects.

“The school has introduced new subjects at A Level which includes Business Studies, Media Studies, Photography, Sociology and Theatre Studies and has some places available for any Year 11 students wanting to start this September.”

