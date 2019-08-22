GCSE results: Students celebrate ‘excellent progress’ at Somercotes Academy

Students at Somercotes Academy have made excellent progress in their GCSE results this year, with a number of top Grade 8 and 9s which are the equivalent of an A* grade or above.

A school spokesman said: “Students progress between KS2 and KS4 is one of the indicators used in the Government’s League Tables to show how well a school is performing, and at Somercotes Academy this year the improvement is extremely positive.

“Overall figures show that 69% of students achieved a standard pass (grades 4-9) in English and 54% in Maths.

“77.8% of students achieved a standard pass in two Science subjects. In Art, 84% achieved grades 4-9 and in Geography it was 74%.

“100% of students achieved a standard pass (grades 4-9) in their GCSEs in Biology, Physics, Chemistry, RE, French, and Creative Studies.”

Jessica Lee was the Academy’s highest performing student with two grade 8s in English Language and Literature. Jessica has set her sights on A Levels and hopes to become either a physical therapist or a teacher.

Jessica said: “I am so happy. This is better than I expected”, and her mum Rachel added: “Jessica worked so hard, she couldn’t have tried more. The staff at Somercotes could not have done more to support her.”

Meanwhile, Lewis Kidd was the highest performing student in Maths and Triple Science. His achievements were all the more remarkable because he has high-functioning autism and needed support to deal with the stress of GCSEs.

Lewis’ Mum Deborah Ross said: “I am so proud of Lewis. The staff here could not have supported him more. They have been brilliant.” Lewis added: I am extremely pleased with myself. I want to eventually go into forensics and will now study for my A Levels at Tollbar MAT Sixth Form College.”

