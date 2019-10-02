Grammar school reveals ‘diploma’ plan to re-shape sixth form education in Louth

King Edward VI Grammar School (KEVIGS) is looking for businesses, employers, and other community leaders to join them next week at a series of ‘breakfast briefings’ to help shape the future of post-16 education in Louth.

Since the closure of the sixth form at Louth Academy, KEVIGS is the only post-16 provider in the town and the local area.

King Edward VI Grammar School - Sixth Form working

The school’s trustees say they remain committed to reviving the Trust’s original concept of the short-lived ‘Louth Joint Sixth Form’, and are now actively looking at re-introducing the diploma pathway, but this time in partnership with local businesses and employers.

Each diploma is studied full time for two years, of which approximately a third of this time is spent working with employers.

Each Diploma is the same as three A Levels, with the very highest award being the same as three A grades. The diploma is recognised by employers and universities across the country, including both Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

KEVIGS is now actively exploring offering four full-time, two-year diplomas from September 2020.

The first diploma is ‘Enterprise and Entrepreneurship’, in partnership with accountants, banks, businesses, chartered surveyors, estate agents, and other employers.

Meanwhile, the diploma in ‘Multi Media Computing and Programming’ will work in partnership with local IT partners; the diploma in ‘Child’s Play and Learning’ will be held in partnership with local nurseries and other early years settings; and the diploma in ‘Agriculture’ will be in partnership with the local farming sector.

If successful, the school plans to house the new suite of diplomas by investing in Crowtree House, the old nursing home on the edge of the school site, to transform it into the ‘Professional College @ KEVIGS’ which would also house a business centre which would support small businesses and start-ups in the local community.

The Sixth Form at King Edward’s continues to grow and this year the school had more students arrive for A Levels than ever before.

KEVIGS’ Director of Sixth Form, Michael Aicken, said: “the school has introduced a broader range of A Levels and will be reducing its entry criteria from September to provide a more inclusive sixth form for Louth”

Headmaster James Lascelles added: “King Edward’s has always been committed to helping develop education in Louth, and we hope that this time by working in partnership with businesses and employers we can make a real difference to post-16 education opportunities for Louth students.”

• Full details of the schools Breakfast Briefings, which will take place from October 7-10, can be found on their website at www.kevigs.org