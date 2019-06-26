Louth & Somercotes students celebrate after finishing GCSE exams

Year 11 students from Louth Academy and Somercotes Academy celebrated the end of their GCSE courses in style with an array of fancy dress costumes.

Martin Brown, executive principal at Louth Academy, said: “It is a tradition within Tollbar MAT that our Year 11 students get to let off some steam on their final day of school and dress up to celebrate completing their GCSEs. We wish all of our Year 11 students the very best for the future.”

Louth Academy Year 11 Leavers Day: Max Gowan, Callum Chater, Jack Bowmer, Will MacDonald. (Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd.)

Somercotes Academy principal Frances Green added: “Our best wishes go to every Year 11 student who is leaving us today.

“We hope they leave us well-equipped for the next stage of their lives and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

Somercotes Academy. Year 11 Leavers Day. (Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd.)

Louth Academy Year 11 Leavers Day: Poppy Holden and Elle Danby. (Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd.)