Louth students ‘show racism the red card’

Louth Academy students were asked to distinguish between prejudice, bullying and racism during a discussion with members from the charity ‘Show Racism The Red Card.’

The anti-racism education charity was established in England in 1996 to harness the high-profile nature of footballers as anti-racist role models to educate against racism throughout society.

James Higgin and Patrick Wilkins, both education workers at ‘Show Racism The Red Card,’ visited Louth Academy just before the end of term.

Patrick said: “We used the topic of immigration to illustrate that in society there are a lot of rumours that can influence people.

“We want the students to question those rumours, so we gave them a simple definition of racism and tested that with scenarios.

“Young people can get mixed up with equality and be unclear about racism. We helped them distinguish between prejudice, bullying and racism.”

Rob Colbert, vice principal of Louth Academy, added: “Whilst our students show tolerance and understanding, alongside empathy and care for others in the academy, it is always prudent to reinforce the message that racism will not be accepted in society.

“Our students reacted with positivity and enthusiasm throughout the presentation.”