Louth volunteers provide winter clothing for pupils

A Louth-based voluntary group is offering winter clothing to local families with primary school children.

As part of its wider community work, East Coast Community and Homeless Outreach (ECHO) will be working with local primary schools, and directly with parents, to ensure that their children are provided with non-standard uniform items such as coats, hats, scarves, gloves and sweaters.

Julie Speed, from ECHO, said: “Media reports from across our region are highlighting teachers’ concerns that some families are struggling to provide substantial clothing for their children this winter.

“Thanks to ECHO’s funds, and the generosity of our wonderful local businesses, we have already been able to share out items with our first families.

“The initial response from our supporters has been tremendous, and we now want to offer the wider community an opportunity to get involved”.

ECHO are taking donations of new and ‘good as new’ children’s clothing which can be left at one of several collection points:

• The Old Signal Box in Keddington Road, Louth.

• 78 Victoria Road, Louth.

• Woody’s Winners, 85 Eastgate, Louth.

• Thrifty’s, 5 North Street, Horncastle.

Anyone wishing to know more can ring ECHO on 07577568740 or 01507 824342.

Julie added: “As always with ECHO, we see ourselves as friends sharing with friends and we do not ask questions and we do not judge. We are community”.