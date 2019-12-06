Mablethorpe teacher wins award for outstanding classroom practice

A newly-qualified teacher at Mablethorpe Primary Academy has been presented with the Old Students’ Association Award for Outstanding Classroom Practice in the Field of Initial Teacher Education (ITE) from Bishop Grosseteste University, in Lincoln.

The teacher, Lily Hurren, was previously on a Primary Postgraduate Certificate of Education (PGCE) School Direct Trainee placement at Mablethorpe Primary Academy when Lily’s mentor, Aimee Quickfall, nominated her for her commitment and achievements in teaching.

Lily Hurren with Catherine Teale.

The award celebrates the achievement of a teaching student who has shown excellent classroom practice during their studies, and Lily was also awarded with a £250 prize in recognition of her excellent work.

Lily’s addition to the Mablethorpe school has already had a positive impact on her students, and she is committed to working hard to ensure her class continues to have an enriching learning experience.

Lily said: “It was such an incredible experience winning the award, especially so early into my career.

“I am incredibly passionate about teaching, and this award - and the support from the principal and staff at Mablethorpe Primary Academy - has really inspired me.

“Being honoured by my university has improved my confidence, as has the support I have been offered by the Greenwood Academies Trust team. Teaching at Mablethorpe Primary Academy is particularly special for me as I grew up in the local area and I am excited to embark on my career as a teacher and looking forward to positively impacting the lives of young people in Mablethorpe.”

Aimee Quickfall, Lily’s mentor, said: “Lily is such an amazing, dedicated and enthusiastic teacher, with a bright future ahead of her. She has really thrived over the past 12 months and it has been a real pleasure watching her make the most of her initial teacher training at Mablethorpe Primary Academy. She has an excellent attitude and has been a real pleasure to work with. I am incredibly proud of her!”

Principal Catherine Teale added: “During her placement with us, Lily proved herself to be an enthusiastic, committed, and talented teacher.

“We are extremely proud that she won the award and delighted that such an outstanding teacher has joined our team.

“As a school, and with the support of the Trust, we are committed to developing the very best teachers, and supporting our NQTs is an important part of this.”