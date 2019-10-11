PICTURES: Grainthorpe school celebrates 200 years!

At the weekend, Grainthorpe Junior School celebrated an incredible 200 years since it was first established.

The school, which was founded by George Lill in 1819 and moved to its current, larger site in 1852, held an open day which was attended by around 200 former pupils, staff members and governors.

Grainthorpe Primary School celebrates its 200th anniversary.

An exhibition of the school archives, containing a plethora of documents and photos from the beginning of the 20th century, was on display in the hall, alongside a selection of head teachers’ logbooks dating back as far as the mid 19th century.

These documents also included the dreaded ‘punishment book’, and attendance registers - which attracted former pupils young and old who looked through to find their relatives who had once attended the school.

A Dixie band performed in the playground, and old style games were enjoyed by all, plus a Punch & Judy show.

Executive head teacher, Amanda Turner, said it was a fantastic celebration - and it was helped by a day of good weather sandwiched between several days of rain!

Grainthorpe Primary School celebrates its 200th anniversary.

Amanda expressed thanks to everyone who attended, including the governors who dressed up as schoolmasters, and she added that school’s current pupils will celebrating the anniversary in other ways throughout the year - including the creation of a legacy quilt and a time capsule.

Grainthorpe Primary School celebrates its 200th anniversary.

Grainthorpe Primary School celebrates its 200th anniversary.

Grainthorpe Primary School celebrates its 200th anniversary.

Grainthorpe Primary School celebrates its 200th anniversary.

Grainthorpe Primary School celebrates its 200th anniversary.

Grainthorpe Primary School celebrates its 200th anniversary.