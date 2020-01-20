PICTURES: ‘Grandparents Day’ in Louth and North Somercotes

A recent ‘Grandparents Day’ at Louth Academy provided an opportunity for an exchange of information and skills.

Not only did grandparents get to see life inside a modern academy, but Year Seven students were able to take advantage of some of their grandparents’ skills as they worked together to make items in different departments.

8 January 2020: Louth Academy. Grandparents Day. Freya Everton and nan Pat Bull (right). Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd)

The grandparents were thrilled to be invited into the school, and left many nice comments afterwards. One said it was a ‘lovely welcome’ and another said: “It was great to see the children perform and work, and for us to be involved in a practical class.”

One grandma said: “I really enjoyed baking biscuits with my granddaughter. It was all a totally enjoyable afternoon and as a grandparent I found it a highly reassuring exercise, many thanks to you all.”

Asked what they liked about the event, one grandfather said: “Everything, I like the feel of the Academy. It is very professional. Thank you.”

For one grandmother, it was a return to the past as Barbara Chester visited her granddaughter, Lily Meese.

8 January 2020: Louth Academy. Grandparents Day. Lily Meese Year 7, baking with Grandma Barbara Chester. Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd)

Barbara had been a teacher at the previous school on the site back in the 1980s.

Executive principal Martin Brown said: “We are very happy to welcome grandparents into the Academy as they play such a large role in the students’ lives.

“The comments they have made are very gratifying, and we know that the Year Seven students benefit from having their grandparents understand what school life is like for them today.”

Meanwhile, at Somercotes Academy, more than 70 grandparents attended the school for their Grandparents Day.

Louth Academy. Grandparents Day. Former teacher Barbara Chester with a photo from the 1980s showing her teaching in the same room. (Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd)

Stella Munro, who visited her grandson George Seamons, said: “This is a lovely idea. It is a few years since I have been in a classroom. It is so nice to be here.”

The newly-formed Somercotes Academy Band entertained with a medley of 1960s hits, and there were songs from Somercotes Academy Choir as grandparents enjoyed some refreshments.

Frances Green, Somercotes Academy principal, said: “There was excellent feedback from the grandparents who loved the practical nature of the tasks, getting to see their grandchildren in the school environment and the friendly atmosphere at the Academy.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome them into school.”

Somercotes Academy. Grandparents Day. Stella Munro and grandson George Seamons. Amelia Stephenson textiles teacher. �SA few years since I have been in a classroom. It�"s a lovely idea to be here.⬝ Making Xmas decorations in textiles. (Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd)

Somercotes Academy. Grandparents Day. Somercotes band who performed. Lillie Gregory, Max Beardsley, Amelia Donner, Dylan Roberts and Lewis Rollinson. (Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd).

Somercotes Academy. Grandparents Day. Emily Richardson and grandma Ann Webster woodworking. (Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd)

Somercotes Academy. Grandparents Day. Peter Pawson and Jack Pawson. (Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd)

Somercotes Academy. Grandparents Day. Mia Stubbs and grandad Alan Brothwell making Xmas decorations. (Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd)

Somercotes Academy. Grandparents Day. Lorna Midgley and 'surrogate' grandparents (neighbours) Jane and Chris Flanagan in textiles. (Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd)