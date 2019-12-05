Royal seal of approval for Adam’s new book!

A Holton le Clay author has received two letters of thanks from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace after his new children’s book took the literary world by storm.

Adam Richardson, 36, who works as a team manager at Ecotricity in Louth, had been writing his fantasy adventure novel ‘Orbs and the Attack of the Hair Spiders’ for several years, after the idea came to him in a dream one night around a decade ago - and the tale has developed ever since.

Having self-published an earlier version of his story a couple of years ago, Adam has since secured the services of Lincoln-based publisher Chronos Publishing, and the book officially hit the shelves in August this year.

Copies of Adam’s book, which is recommended for the 12+ age category, were sent by his publisher to Prince William and Prince Harry for their respective children to enjoy when they are old enough - and representatives from both Royal households have sent letters thanking Adam for his gifts.

Adam said: “I can officially say the book is in the Royal libraries! When the Queen’s great-grandchildren become old enough, it will be brilliant for William, Kate, Harry and Meghan to perhaps read my book to their children.

“It’s very surreal. It’s a ‘pinch yourself’ moment to think that your book could be sat there on the shelf, and the Queen might walk past! It’s a great feeling.”

Adam’s novel - which tells the story of ‘Orbs’ the forest gnome and his magical adventures - will be the first of six books in the series, with the second book already in development.

The series, particularly in the upcoming second book, uses its own mystical language which is based on Lincolnshire’s dialect, as part of Adam’s bid to champion his home county through his story-telling.

“Yellowbelly dialect is a dying dialect, which is a shame, so I thought that maybe I could try to resurrect that”, Adam explained.

He added that several quirky place names in the books will be based on the local area, such as Moggs Eye, Dogdyke and No Man’s Friend.

Adam said: “It’s very much a magical world, but I’ve tried to pull in some of the myths of Lincolnshire so that if the book does ‘go large’ it will put the county on to that platform, and people will be reading and learning a bit about our area.”

Adam’s first book has already become so popular that he has been invited into local schools, such as Holton le Clay Junior School, where he has been doing workshops with pupils to help them develop characters and plot ideas.

Adam, a former King Edward Vi Grammar School pupil, invites teachers from across the region to get in touch with him if they would like him to come into their school for a presentation or workshop. Call Adam on 07546 998144 to discuss this further.

Furthermore, Adam will donate a percentage of all his book sale profits to the UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) charity, having spent two years of his life living in Kenya and witnessing first-hand the poverty and drought that can affect that part of the world.

•To purchase a copy of Adam’s book - which has received five-star reviews from readers - visit Waterstones or visit the Amazon website.