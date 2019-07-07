‘Taster days’ for Louth and Somercotes students at sixth form college

Louth Academy and Somercotes Academy’s Year 10 students recently took part in ‘taster days’ at Tollbar MAT Sixth Form College in New Waltham.

Students had the opportunity to meet the management team, A-Level teachers, and current students at the sixth form college.

Visit by Year 10 Louth Academy students to the Tollbar MAT Sixth Form.

They joined in with an A-Level lesson to get a sense of the different teaching style used at this level.

Richard Foster, deputy head at the college, briefed the students about the principles of the college, the subject options available, and the support programme,

Charlie Brady, an ex-Somercotes Academy student now studying at the college, told the visiting students: “I’m really enjoying it at Tollbar.

“I was made to feel very welcome. I made friends quickly. I’m studying Biology, Geography and Chemistry.”

Visit by Year 10 Somercotes Academy students to the Tollbar MAT Sixth Form.