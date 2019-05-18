Utterby community library unveiled in teacher’s memory

Utterby Primary Academy has opened a new community library in fond memory of a much loved teacher who encouraged pupils to read.

Pupils cut the ribbon to officially open the Tracey Carne Community Library, located within the school’s reception area, last week .

The pupils enjoyed choosing their first book from the new community library.

Members of Mrs Carne’s family joined head teacher Tom Hawkins and chief executive of the Academies Enterprise Trust, Julian Drinkall, for the opening ceremony last Thursday morning (May 9).

The community library will be a place where children and families from the school, as well as members of the wider community, can share and exchange books suitable for all ages, including adults. Donations of new books will be gratefully received.

Head teacher Mr Hawkins said: “This is our tribute to Mrs Carne, who did love reading and loved to see the progress that the children made.

“As the plaque says, she was an absolutely remarkable teacher, and a friend to all the pupils and staff.

The plaque, above the community library, in memory of Mrs Carne.

“We miss her, and this will be a little reminder for us every day of what a fantastic lady she was, and everything she did for our school.”

After cutting the ribbon, the small group of lucky pupils were the first to have the opportunity to choose a book to take away and read.

Mrs Carne, 48, sadly passed away in November following a battle with breast cancer.

Her father, Lynn, said that his daughter had taught in a number of schools across the county, before falling in love with Utterby Primary Academy and deciding to stay and teach there - despite having to travel over an hour each way to get there from her family home in Lincoln.

CEO Julian Drinkall (left) and head teacher Tom Hawkins.

Lynn said: “Tracey loved reading, and I think this community library is really great. It’s brilliant.”

The chief executive of the Academies Enterprise Trust, Julian Drinkall, added: “Mrs Carne was held in enormously high regard by all of the staff here. She had a fabulous reputation and it’s been really nice to hear the children’s memories of her.

“Literacy is such an important part of primary school, and she made an enormous difference.”