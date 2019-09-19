£52k available for projects supporting vulnerable women and girls.

Local groups supporting women and girls with issues like period poverty, domestic and sexual abuse, mental health and long-term unemployment can to apply for a share of £3.5 million for their vital work.

A further round of £52,000 of the Tampon Tax Community Fund is open to charities and community groups working with women of all ages and backgrounds to build their skills, confidence and self-esteem.

The closing date for receipt of applications is on November 1, with decisions notified in early 2020.

Groups can apply to Lincolnshire Community Foundation for grants of up to £10,000 and the funding can only be used for projects or services that directly benefit women and girls.

Priority will be given to grassroots organisations, organisations working with women or girls facing multiple challenges, user-led support groups and sustainable projects providing long-term solutions.

Sue Fortune, CEO at Lincolnshire Community Foundation, said: “Grassroots groups are doing amazing work to support women and girls across Lincolnshire.

"They often run on a shoestring budget and struggle to compete for the larger funding pots. We will use this vital funding to support the groups on the ground making such a big difference to women’s lives.

"We’re proud that Lincolnshire Community Foundation is part of a national network recognised by government for our local knowledge, ensuring those local groups receiving support can deliver positive outcomes for people.

If you would like further details, or to have a word with us about a potential bid,

please contact Sue Fortune on 01529 305825/sue.lincolnshire@btconnect.com.