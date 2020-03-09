Coronavirus: Lincolnshire Co-op brings in purchase limits

Lincolnshire Co-op has confirmed it has introduced restrictions on certain products to avoid ‘panic-buying’ in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

As of today (Monday, March 9) stores are restricting the purchase of certain products to three items per person.

The products facing restrictions are: tissues, toilet roll, kitchen roll, hand sanitiser, antibacterial soap, antibacterial handwash and surface wipes.

A Lincolnshire Co-op spokesman said: “We’re following the lead of our buying group and introducing restrictions on certain products.

“As yet, we haven’t seen issues with panic-buying in our stores but this will ensure we can continue to supply these products to as many of our customers as possible.

“We’d also ask people to be responsible and consider others while shopping.”