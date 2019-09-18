Find out how to get a free sexually-transmitted infection (STI) home test kit in Lincolnshire

Young people in Lincolnshire can now get their hands on a free STI test kit for use at home - to avoid the embarrassment some feel at having to visit a health clinic of GP.

The free test kits are available to young people age 15-24 across the county courtesy of Lincolnshire Integrated Sexual Health Service (LiSH).

By clicking on www.freeandclear.me, the applicant simply answers a short questionnaire and the kit is discreetly delivered to their door within days. The test screens for both chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Dr Sandya Wellwood, clinical director of Lincolnshire Integrated Sexual Health, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer a confidential and easy STI testing option for young people across Lincolnshire who may not be able to access our clinics.

“Free and Clear offers young people the opportunity to complete an STI test in the privacy of their own home, ensuring dignity and discretion throughout the process.”

LiSH, which is run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, provides confidential and non-judgmental advice, testing and treatment for all aspects of sexual health, including contraception.

The central booking line (01522 309309) can be used to book appointments at any of Lincolnshire’s sexual health clinics, from 8am-7.30pm Monday to Thursday, or 8am-4.30pm on Fridays.

To access the online booking system and for further information about the service, including chlamydia screening, safer sex and the C-Card scheme, visit www.lincolnshiresexualhealth.nhs.uk

You can also follow the dedicated sexual health social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @LCHSSexHealth.