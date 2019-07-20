Lincolnshire launches 24/7 mental health crisis text service

Lincolnshire has joined in with the national launch of a new 24/7 mental health crisis text service, called Shout.

Shout is the UK’s first free 24/7 text service for anyone in crisis anytime, anywhere, and it’s a place to go if you are struggling to cope and need immediate help.

Shout already exists in the USA, and launched in the UK for the first time on 10 May 2019. By texting shout to 85258 you will be able to access Shout’s team of volunteers who can help with urgent issues such as suicidal thoughts, abuse or assault, self-harm, bullying, and relationship challenges.

“We are delighted that Shout is now available across Lincolnshire, and are confident it will make a huge difference to many people due to the support it is able to offer,” comments Rachel Redgrave, Chair of the Lincolnshire Mental Health Crisis Care Concordat.

“Finding the right support is important, especially if you need someone to talk to right now, and Shout aims to connect every texter to a trained volunteer promptly.”

Shout is delivered in partnership with the Crisis Text Line, and the volunteer team will listen to you and help you to think more clearly, enabling you to know that you can take the next step to feeling better.

“The trained Crisis volunteer will introduce themselves, reflect on what you’ve said, and invite you to share at your own pace,” adds Rachel. “You’ll text back and forth, only sharing what you feel comfortable with. By asking questions, listening to you and responding with support, they will help you sort through your feelings until you both feel you are now in a calm, safe place.”

In addition, the volunteer may provide some signposting to other services that can provide further help, so that you can continue to get support. If your life is imminent danger, dial 999.

• For more information on Shout visit www.giveusashout.org.