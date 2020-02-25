Louth school plays down ‘coronavirus’ fears after Italy trip

A Louth school has played down fears that students returning from a ski trip in northern Italy could be at risk of carrying the coronavirus.

The Louth Leader received several concerned messages today (Tuesday) after a group of students from King Edward VI Grammar School returned from the ski trip at the weekend, and have since gone back to school.

King Edward VI Grammar School

These fears escalated after the Government’s Chief Medical Officer stated that people travelling back to the UK from Italian towns which had been placed in ‘lockdown’ should self-isolate.

One worried resident said it would be ‘common sense’ for all students on the trip to be kept at home as a precaution.

However, head teacher James Lascelles has said that there is no immediate risk - but asked parents, staff and students to remain ‘vigilant’ and monitor their health.

Mr Lascelles told the Leader: “The KEVIGS 2020 Ski Trip to Northern Italy was to Santa Caterina, close to the border of Switzerland.

“None of our staff or students visited the towns currently in lockdown, as these are approximately four hours away from the ski resort.

“The government’s Chief Medical Officer has updated the Government’s travel advice as follows.

“One: people returning from those towns in lockdown and/or have visited those towns must self-isolate for 14 days even if they have no symptoms. Our students and staff didn’t visit any of these towns.

“Two: people returning from other parts of the north of Italy - above Pisa - are only required to self-isolate for 14 days if any flu-like symptoms develop, such as a sore throat, temperature, fever, etc.

“We have therefore asked that all parents and staff are vigilant in monitoring their own health, or for parents that of their son/daughter for any signs of potential symptoms and contact NHS 111 directly if they have any concerns.”

He added: “If parents are in any way, shape or form suspicious of any symptoms then in line with the Chief Medical Officer’s advice they should self-isolate their child for 14 days.

“All parents have been advised to contact the school directly to report any self-isolation, so that we can pass this on to medical authorities.”

• Visit the school’s website at www.kevigs.org for further updates on the situation, or visit www.gov.uk/guidance for general information and advice.