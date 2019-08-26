Chelsey gets in front of camera as Tilletts ‘Model for the day’!

A clothing company with shops in Louth and Cleethorpes has put a happy shopper behind the camera lens.

Chelsey Barlow of South Lincolnshire was this week the star of Tilletts.

Chelsey Barlow and her mum Jane.

An avid fan of the one-size clothing company, the mum-of-two arrived at HQ full of enthusiasm for the day ahead.

Accompanied by her mum Jane, the pair embarked on a tour behind the scenes where Chelsey selected her outfit.

Dressed to impress in faux leather leggings and the popular Zara Spot top, Chelsey took a break from shooting to tell me exactly why she loves Tilletts and how she couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to model.

Chelsey said: “I’m a musician and having comfortable but stylish clothing is an absolute must.

Chelsey Barlow

“I’m on my feet all day with the boys and then I teach a choir of 60 at night. Every week without fail, I will be complimented on my outfit at choir practice.

“The group is made up of all sorts of shapes, ages and sizes including my mum and it just goes to show how versatile and appealing the clothing is to a broad spectrum of women.

“It was my mum who first introduced me to Tilletts, she had been into the Louth store one day where she met Andrea and by the time she left, it was like she was a new woman.”

Jane said of her experience: “It honestly changed my life, for the first time in a long time I felt stylish again.

“As soon as I saw Chelsey I raved about it and we’ve both been hooked ever since.”

Though their love of Tilletts was clear, what I really wanted to know was why exactly Chelsey aspired to model for Tilletts?

As she switched outfits to classic joggers and the brand new Ali Animal top, Chelsey explained that she had dabbled a little in modelling many years before her sons were born.

Chelsey explained that modelling wasn’t something that she ever thought she would be able to take up again, but when she realised that her favourite Tilletts pieces had been with her before pregnancy, during and after, she knew she wanted to be a part of showing the benefits of one size clothing.

Chelsey said: “The fact that I felt confident in the same clothes during all three stages of my life just speaks wonders about the brand.

“For example, the Sansa Star dress, I wouldn’t have normally picked anything like this but I put it on for a photo earlier and I’ve completely fallen in love with it because I can wear it in so many ways, loose, tied up, with legging, it’s just so fab!”

With that, Chelsey was required back in front of the camera one last time before the shoot was called a wrap, and as we said our goodbyes, we thanked the ladies for joining us.

Chelsey beamed: “I’ve had such an amazing day, I’ve loved every second of it.

“Everybody has made us both feel so welcome and now I just can’t wait to see the pictures!”

Well, your wait is over Chelsey! Thank you for being our very first Tilletts model for a day.

• If you fancy yourself as ‘Model For A Day’, please send your photo and a little about yourself to chelsy@tillettsclothing.co.uk