Reminder: Changes ahead for bus pass applications

From Sunday, April 1, residents in Lincolnshire eligible for free bus travel will see changes to how they apply for their concessionary bus pass.

From April 1, 2018, eligible residents will be able to choose from three ways to apply for or renew their concessionary bus pass:

• ONLINE: Residents can download an application form at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/concessionaryfares In addition, a new web portal will allow some applicants to apply online. Please check the website for more information.

• BY POST: There will be a new address for postal applications: Concessionary Fares Team, PO Box 1305, Lincoln, LN5 5RT.

• BY APPOINTMENT: Face-to-face appointments will now need to be pre-booked by calling 01522 550129. These will no longer be held at City Hall, Lincoln. Residents can access the transport helpline on 01522 550129 for questions or queries regarding their application. In addition, they can request information and advice about how to get the best from their pass and make the most of bus travel within Lincolnshire.

The helpline will be open Monday – Friday, 9.30am-5.30pm and Saturday, 10am-3pm.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We receive thousands of applications each year, which is a mammoth task.

“This new approach will make it easier for us to deal with times of high demand, reducing the chances of any delays.”

Further information and application forms are available at libraries, district council offices, by calling 01522 550129 or here