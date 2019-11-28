Will you be getting a lump of coal this year?

These are the kids’ names most likely to be on Santa’s naughty list this year

Everyone knows that Santa keeps a list of naughty and nice children - but now the rest of us can see it to.

For the 11th year in a row, School Stickers have unveiled the names on their naughty and nice list, based on rewards given out in schools. These are the top 16 naughty names on their list this year - should you be worried?

Famous Esthers include Esther Rantzen, Esther McVey, Esther Wong and Esther Anderson.

1. Esther

The female version of the name Alexander, this Greek name roughly translates to defender of man.

2. Alexandra

The given name Logan is derived from the Scottish surname, which was in turn derived from a place name. The likely origin of the surname is a place found near Auchinleck in Ayrshire.

3. Logan

The name Harrison comes from the English surname, which means son of Harry.

4. Harrison

