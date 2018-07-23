Valuable time with Alastair at Binbrook WI

Binbrook & District WI attracted a number of visitors to their July open meeting when the speaker was antiques expert Alastair McPhee-Meiklejon of Golding Young & Mawer Auctioneers.

After a short behind the scenes look at how the various antique shows are made, Alastair went into more detail about his own work including why things worth £1000s a few years ago are worth far less now.

Antiques evening at Bnbrook WI EMN-181207-133305001

Then he moved on to talk about some items on the valuation table in the room and answer a variety of questions.

Alastair liked the variety of items he had been asked to look at and it was fascinating to hear all the stories behind the objects as he asked about their history.

During refreshments Alastair judged the themed competition – a vintage item.

His chosen winner was Julie Chandler who entered her 1950s WI teacup and saucer.

Antiques evening at Bnbrook WI EMN-181207-133317001

The August meeting is a members only gathering, when they will be entertained by Danny the Wiz.

A group of members will also be going on a Step1travel day excursion to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on August 21, with its special pick up in Binbrook.

A few seats on the full size coach are still available; contact 01507 523000 for details.