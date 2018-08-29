What happened this day in history: August 29

1831 - Michael Faraday successfully demonstrated the first electrical transformer, at the Royal Institute, London.

1835 - The Australian city of Melbourne was founded.

1882 - Australia defeated England at cricket for the first time. ‘The Sporting Times’ published an ‘obituary’ for English cricket.

1885 - Daimler received his first patent for a motorcycle.

1895 - The Rugby League was formed from 21 clubs in the north of England.

1896 - Chop suey was invented in New York.

1930 - The last 36 remaining inhabitants of St Kilda were voluntarily evacuated to other parts of Scotland.

1950 - British troops arrived in Korea to bolster the US presence there.

1966 - The Beatles performed their last concert before paying fans, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

1982 - Actress Ingrid Bergman died on her 67th birthday.

1994 - British shops opened legally on a Sunday for the first time.

1997 - Netflix was launched as an internet DVD rental service.