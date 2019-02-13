What happened this day in history: February 13

1542 - Catherine Howard, the fifth wife of Henry VIII, was beheaded for adultery.

1689 - William and Mary became joint rulers of Great Britain.

1692 - Almost 80 MacDonalds were killed at Glen Coe for not promptly pledging allegiance to the new king, William of Orange.

1917 - The Government announced women were permitted to become taxi drivers.

1955 - Israel obtained four of the seven Dead Sea Scrolls.

1959 - The Barbie doll, in a zebra-print swimsuit, was launched in America.

1960 - the French tested their first atomic bomb, in the Sahara Desert.

1969 - Cambridge scientists announced the first successful in-vitro fertilisation of a human embryo.

1978 - Anna Ford became the first female newsreader on ITN.

2001 - Ann Bancroft and Liv Armesen became the first two women to cross the Antarctic on foot.

2017 - Kim Jong-nam, brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, was assassinated at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.