What happened this day in history: February 28

1784 - John Wesley chartered the Methodist Church.

1912 - The first parachute jump was made, over Missouri in America.

1931 - Sir Oswald Mosely formed The New Party - The British Fascist Party.

1935 - DuPont scientist Wallace Carothers invented nylon.

1966 - Liverpool’s Cavern Club closed with £10,000 of debts.

1971 - Liechtenstein decided against giving women the vote.

1975 - In London, an underground train failed to stop at Moorgate terminus station and crashed into the end of the tunnel, killing 43 people.

1986 - Swedish Prime Minister Olaf Palme was shot dead as he walked home from ta cinema in Stockholm.

1996 - The Princess of wales announced she had agreed to a divorce from Prince Charles.

2001 - Ten people were killed in the Selby rail crash, an accident involving two trains and a runaway car.

2001 - A fire in Coventry Cathedral damaged religious artefacts including the world’s largest tapestry.

2013 - Pope Benedict XVI resigned as the pope of the Catholic Church, becoming the first pope to do so since Pope Gregory XII, in 1415.