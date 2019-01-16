What happened this day in history, January 16

1547 - Ivan the Terrible was crowned the first Tsar of Russia.

1572 - Thomas Howard, 4th Duke of Norfolk was tried for treason for his part in the Ridolfi plot to restore Catholicism in England.

1707 - The Scottish Parliament ratified the Act of Union, paving the way for the creation of Great Britain.

1854 - London’s Paddington Station opened.

1908 - The journal of the scouting movement, ‘scouting for Boys’, was published for the first time.

1909 - Ernest Shackleton’s expedition found the magnetic South Pole.

1924 - ‘Danger’, the first play written specially for radio, was broadcast by the BBC.

1939 - the Superman comic strip appeared for the first time.

1945 - Adolf Hitler moved into his underground bunker, the so-called Führerbunker.

1950 - ‘Listen with Mother’ was broadcast for the first time.

1957 - The Royal Ballet came into being when Saddler’s Wells ballet was given a royal charter.

1991 – Coalition Forces went to war with Iraq, beginning the Gulf War.