What happened this day in history: January 24

1616 - William Schouten became the first person to round Cape Horn.

1848 - The California gold rush began after James W Marshall discovered gold at Sutter’s Mill.

1857 – The University of Calcutta is formally founded as the first fully fledged university in South Asia.

1890 - The first train passed over the Forth Bridge.

1900 - The world’s oldest badminton club was founded in Newcastle.

1908 - The first Boy Scout troop was organised in England by Robert Baden-Powell.

1935 - Beer was sold in cans for the first time, in Virginia from the Kreuger Brewing Company.

1948 - The first steeplechase horse race was televised, from Sandown Park.

1962 - The Beatles signed their management contract with Brian Epstein.

1965 - British statesman Sir Winston Churchill died at the age of 90. During the three days lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, a total of 321,360 people filed past his body.

1966 - More than 100 passengers were killed after an Air India Boeing-707 plane crashed into Mont Blanc.