What happened this day in history - July 4

1829 - The first regular scheduled bus service in Britain began. It ran between Marylebone Road and the Bank of England in London.

1848 - The Communist Manifesto was published by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.

1892 - James Kier Hardie became Britain’s first Socialist MP.

1918 - Bolsheviks killed Tsar Nicholas II of Russia and his family.

1941 - Coal rationing began.

1952 - Britain scored its first No 1 hit in the United States, with Vera Lynn’s ‘Auf Wiedersehn Sweetheart’.

1954 - Fourteen years of food rationing in Britain ended when restrictions on the sale and purchase of meat and bacon were lifted.

1981 - Britain’s worst week of rioting began in Toxteth, Liverpool. A number of copycat riots followed.

1981 - After a string of 41 victories, Bjorn Borg’s record-breaking Wimbledon run ended when he was beaten by John McEnroe.

1984 - Dog licences were abolished.

1999 - David Beckham married Victoria Adams.

2001 - An American patient became the first person to receive a totally mechanical heart replacement.