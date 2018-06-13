What happened this day in history: June 13

1625 - King Charles I married Catholic princess Henrietta Maria of France and Navarre, at Canterbury.

1842 - Queen Victoria became the first British Monarch to travel by train.

1893 - The first British Ladies Golf Championship took place in St Agnes.

1917 - German aircraft carried out the first bombing raid on London.

1922 - Austrian authorities announced the country was bankrupt.

1944 - The first flying bomb was dropped in London.

1953 - Jim Peters became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours 20 minutes.

1956 - Real Madrid won the first European Cup.

1974 - Prince Charles made his maiden speech in the House of Lords.

1975 - Inflation reached 25 per cent.

1981 - At the Trooping the Colour ceremony, 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant fired six blank shots at the Queen as she rode on horseback.

1982 - Fahd became King of Saudi Arabia upon the death of his brother, Khalid.