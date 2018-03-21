What happened this day in history: March 21

1556 - Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Cranmer was burned at the stake for treason and heresy.

1916 - Importing pianos was banned for the duration of the war.

1923 - Scientists claimed smoking was good for you, as nicotine acted as an anti-bacterial agent.

1925 - Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium was officially opened.

1946 - Minister for Health Aneurin Bevan announced the Government’s plan for the National Health Service.

1960 - Sixty-nine black South Africans were killed and 180 injured when police opened fire on a demonstrators in the township of Sharpeville.

1961 - The Beatles played Liverpool’s Cavern Club for the first time.

1963 - Alcatraz, the maximum-security prison in San Francisco Bay, was closed.

1980 - US President Jimmy Carter announced a US boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow to protest the Soviet–Afghan War.

1999 - British comedian Ernie Wise, famous for his pairing with Eric Morecombe, died at the age of 73.

2006 - The social media site Twitter was founded.