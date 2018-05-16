What happened this day in history - May 16

1220 - Henry II laid the foundation stone of a new Lady Chapel at Westminster Abbey.

1568 - Mary, Queen of Scots fled to England.

1792 - Denmark abolished slave trade.

1920 - In Rome, Pope Benedict XV canonised Joan of Arc.

1928 - The Prince of Wales opened the Royal Tweed Bridge, the longest road bridge in Britain.

1929 - The first Academy Awards (Oscars) ceremony was held.

1934 - Female players were allowed to wear shorts at Wimbledon for the first time.

1968 - Two women and a man were killed when an entire corner of a new block of flats in London’s East End came crashing down.

1968 - A 15-year-old boy became Britain’s first lung transplant patient, but he died 12 days later.

1983 - The first wheel clamps were introduced in Britain. They were adopted by Kensington, Chelsea and Westminster councils in London.

1991 - The Queen addressed a joint session of the United States Congress; the first British monarch to address the US Congress.