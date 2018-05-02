What happened this day in history - May 2

1536 - Queen Anne Boleyn was arrested and taken to the Tower of London on charges of adultery, incest, treason and witchcraft.

1611 - The King James Version of the Bible was published for the first time in London by printer Robert Barker.

1885 - ‘Good Housekeeping’ magazine went on sale for the first time.

1887 - Hannibal Goodwin patented celluloid photographic film.

1952 - The world’s first jet airliner, the De Havilland Comet 1, made its maiden flight, from London to Johannesburg.

1961 - King Hussein of Jordan announced he was to marry a telephonist from Stratford-upon-Avon.

1968 - Britain’s first successful liver transplant was carried out in Cambridge.

1969 The ocean liner QE2 set sail from Southampton on her maiden voyage, to New York.

1982 - Falklands War: The British nuclear submarine HMS Conqueror sunk the Argentine cruiser ARA General Belgrano, with the loss of 386 lives.

1998 - The Euro was officially launched at a summit meeting in Brussels.