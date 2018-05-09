What happened this day in history - May 9

1092 - Lincoln Cathedral was consecrated.
1386 - England and Portugal formally ratified their alliance with the signing of the Treaty of Windsor, making it the oldest diplomatic alliance in the world still in force.
1502 - Christopher Columbus began his fourth journey to the New World.
1671 - Adventurer Captain Blood stole the Crown Jewels from the Tower of London.
1785 - Joseph Bramah patented the beer pump handle.
1896 - The first horseless carriage show took place at the Imperial Institute in London.
1901 – Australia opened its first parliament in Melbourne.
1932 - Neon lights were used to light the first flashing advertisements in the world, at London’s Piccadilly Circus.
1936 - It was revealed British women were piercing their ears.
1938 - Scotland Yard announced police would start using dogs.
1949 - Britain’s first self service launderette opened.
1951 - The pensionable age dropped from 70 for men and 65 for women, to 65 and 60 respectively.