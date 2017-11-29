What happened this day in history: November 29

1781 - The crew of the British slave ship Zong murdered 133 Africans by dumping them into the sea to claim insurance.

1877 - Thomas Edison demonstrated his phonograph for the first time.

1 945 - The Federal People’s

Republic of Yugoslavia was declared.

1947 - The United Nations General Assembly approved a plan for the partition of Palestine and to allow the creation of an Independent Jewish State of Israel.

1963 - US President Lyndon B Johnson established the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of President John F Kennedy.

1967 - British troops withdrew from Aden and South Yemen

1972 - Atari announced the release of Pong, the first commercially successful video game.

1975 - British Racing Driver, Graham Hill was killed in a plane crash, aged 46.

1981 - Actress Natalie Wood drowned under mysterious circumstances while holidaying on a yacht off Santa Catalina Island

2001 - Former Beatle George Harrison died of cancer, in Los Angeles.