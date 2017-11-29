What happened this day in history: November 29

1781 - The crew of the British slave ship Zong murdered 133 Africans by dumping them into the sea to claim insurance.
1877 - Thomas Edison demonstrated his phonograph for the first time.
1 945 - The Federal People’s
Republic of Yugoslavia was declared.
1947 - The United Nations General Assembly approved a plan for the partition of Palestine and to allow the creation of an Independent Jewish State of Israel.
1963 - US President Lyndon B Johnson established the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of President John F Kennedy.
1967 - British troops withdrew from Aden and South Yemen
1972 - Atari announced the release of Pong, the first commercially successful video game.
1975 - British Racing Driver, Graham Hill was killed in a plane crash, aged 46.
1981 - Actress Natalie Wood drowned under mysterious circumstances while holidaying on a yacht off Santa Catalina Island
2001 - Former Beatle George Harrison died of cancer, in Los Angeles.
Almost Done!
Registering with Louth Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.