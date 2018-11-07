What happened this day in history: November 7

1665 - The London Gazette, the oldest surviving journal, was first published.

1783 - Britain’s last public hanging took place at Tyburn, near Marble Arch.

1867 - Chemist Marie Curie was born in Warsaw.

1893 - Women in the U.S. state of Colorado were granted the right to vote, the second state to do so.

1916 - Jeannette Rankin became the first woman to be elected to the United States Congress.

1917 - British forces captured Gaza from the Ottoman Empire.

1917 - Bolshevik Red Guards seized control of the Winter Palace and confirmed Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov (Lenin) as leader of Russia.

1918 - The 1918 influenza epidemic spread to Western Samoa, killing 7,542 (about 20 percent of the population) by the end of the year.

1941 - Soviet hospital ship Armenia was sunk by German planes while evacuating refugees and wounded military and staff of several Crimean hospitals. It is estimated more than 5,000 people died.

1990 - Mary Robinson became the first woman to be elected President of the Republic of Ireland.