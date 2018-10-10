What happened this day in history - October 10

1582 - Because of the implementation of the Gregorian calendar, this day does not exist in this year in Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

1846 - Triton, the largest moon of the planet Neptune, was discovered by English astronomer William Lassell.

1865 - The billiard ball was patented by John Hyatts.

1881 - London’s Savoy Theatre opened as Britain’s first public building to be lit by electricity.

1886 - The dinner jacket was worn for the first time at the Tuxedo Park Country Club, where it got its name.

1903 - Emmeline Pankhurst formed the Women’s Social and Political Union.

1928 - George V opened the Tyne Bridge, which contained Britain’s largest steel arch.

1933 - The first packet detergent, Dreft, went on sale.

1957 - The Windscale fire in Cumbria became the world’s first major nuclear accident.

1964 - The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics was broadcast live in the first Olympic telecast relayed by geostationary satellite.

1972 - Sir John Betjeman became Britain’s Poet Laureate.