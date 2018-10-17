What happened this day in history: October 17

1346 – King David II of Scotland was captured by the English near

Durham, and imprisoned in the Tower of London for 11 years.

1662 - King Charles II sold Dunkirk to France for £40,000.

1814 - Eight people died in the London Beer Flood.

1860 - The first professional golf championship took place at

Prestwick in Scotland.

1888 - Thomas Edison filed a patent for the Optical Phonograph (the first movie).

1931 - American gangster Al Capone was sentenced to 11 years in Alcatraz for income tax evasion. It was the only charge that could be sustained against him

1956 - The Queen opened Britain’s first nuclear power station,and the world’s first full-scale nuclear power station, at Calder Hall in Cumberland.

1962 - The Beatles made their first television appearance, on Granada’s ‘People and Places’.

1979 - Mother Teresa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

2000 - Four people died when a high speed passenger train derailed in Hatfield, just north of London,

leading to the collapse of Railtrack.