What happened this day in history: October 3

1678 - The Taj Mahal was completed.
1811 - The first women’s county cricket match began at Newington, between Hampshire and Surrey.
1863 - US President Abraham Lincoln declared the last Thursday in November would be recognised as Thanksgiving Day.
1872 - New York’s Bloomingdales department store opened.
1899 - J S Thurman patented the motor-driven vacuum cleaner.
1906 - SOS was established as an international distress signal, replacing CQD.
1929 - The Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes was renamed Yugoslavia.
1952 - The first British atomic bomb was detonated on the Monte Bello Islands, off the coast of west Australia, making Britain the third nuclear power.
1959 - Postcodes were introduced in Britain.
1967 - The first conservation area was established, in Stamford.
1980 - The Housing Act came into force, allowing council tenants to buy their homes.
1995 - In a high profile US case, OJ Simpson was found not guilty of killing his wife and her friend