What happened this day in history: October 3

1678 - The Taj Mahal was completed.

1811 - The first women’s county cricket match began at Newington, between Hampshire and Surrey.

1863 - US President Abraham Lincoln declared the last Thursday in November would be recognised as Thanksgiving Day.

1872 - New York’s Bloomingdales department store opened.

1899 - J S Thurman patented the motor-driven vacuum cleaner.

1906 - SOS was established as an international distress signal, replacing CQD.

1929 - The Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes was renamed Yugoslavia.

1952 - The first British atomic bomb was detonated on the Monte Bello Islands, off the coast of west Australia, making Britain the third nuclear power.

1959 - Postcodes were introduced in Britain.

1967 - The first conservation area was established, in Stamford.

1980 - The Housing Act came into force, allowing council tenants to buy their homes.

1995 - In a high profile US case, OJ Simpson was found not guilty of killing his wife and her friend