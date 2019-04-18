Louth Tri Club’s Richard Conway books place at world champs

Louth Tri Club continued with their successful start to the 2019 season, with wins and world championship qualification.

Richard Conway was in action at the Stockton Duathlon sprint race, a qualifier for the 2020 World Duathlon Championships.

Richard Conway sprints to an age group podium and world championship qualification EMN-190418-125401002

After a cold start, the sun came out for the start of the race which had attracted 380 athletes.

After a great first 5k run, completing it in a personal best time of 18min 34secs, Richard was dropped by the group he was in after the first lap of the bike leg.

Another group came past which the Louth athlete joined and worked with them, completing the bike leg in 32min 09secs.

After a torrid transition, Richard completed the second run in 10min 41secs for a total time of 1hr 02min 49secs.

It was good enough for 41st place overall, and second in his age group, giving him a qualifying position for next year’s Duathlon World Championships in the Netherlands.

* Four of the club’s members headed south for the Rutland Spring Half-Marathon.

The course was undulating and took in the path around the Rutland Water Peninsula, starting and finishing at Barnsdale.

Both Steve Hunt and Phil Jackson won their age groups in times of 1hr 32min 37secs, and 1hr 48min 35secs respectively.

There were also significant personal bests for both Jo Hunt and Jo Cudmore.

* Visit www.louthtriclub.co.uk to find out more about triathlon in a friendly and supportive environment.