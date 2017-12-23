Mayor of Louth, Councillor Pauline Watson, has called on residents to remember the ‘unsung heroes’ in our community this Christmas - and spare a thought for those who have fallen on hard times.

Coun Watson told the Leader: “Once again, the Christmas season is here. The fervour of festivity seems to come upon us ever earlier, and this year is no exception, but I embrace it gladly as I am honoured to represent the people of Louth as your Mayor, and promote the town at every opportunity.

“As I partake in community and charity events, and civic duties, I am aware that life can be challenging for people, and that there are many sick, lonely, and homeless individuals, and families who have fallen on hard times.

“However, we should derive some comfort from being assured that the community of Louth does make every effort to alleviate suffering throughout the year, and bring some joy at Christmas.

“While we enjoy this special holiday with our loved ones, we must remember all those who will be working in both the private and public sectors, separated from their families and friends, in order to keep us safe and secure, and, of course, we must not forget the unsung heroes, the volunteers, who can make all the difference.

“I shall be meeting many of these people on Christmas Day when I visit the Hospital and Salvation Army.

“As the New Year fast approaches, I look forward with hope and optimism, and I will strive to continue to serve this wonderful town as a fitting ambassador, so that Louth remains the jewel in Lincolnshire that I truly feel it is.

“I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”